Are You Listening Ranbir Kapoor? Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Falling In Love Again!

Alia Says It's Important To Go Through Heartbreaks

The 'Kalank' actress told Grazia magazine, "It's a very important part of growing up. If there's one thing I am certain of, it's that love is the most powerful feeling in the world."

The Cycle Of Heartbreaks & Love

She further added, "The cycle of going through the piercing pain of a heartbreak, only to come out stronger and fall in love all over again, is something everyone should go through that some point in their life."

Alia Feels Ranbir Is The Right Guy For Her

In one of her recent interviews, Alia confessed that she knew Ranbir was the right guy for her when she met him for the first time.

Alia Had Also Opened Up About Her Relationship With Ranbir

The actress had said, "It's not a relationship. It's a friendship. I'm saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It's beautiful. The best part is that we're two individuals, who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now."

Coming Back To Her Interview With Grazia Magazine

Alia also spoke about how she chooses her roles in films. The actress was quoted as saying, "I don't want to be rehearsed about my choices. It's an organic process for me. Sometimes, the story could be beautiful, but the character might not excite me as much, or the character is brilliant, but the storyline is lacklustre.

The balance, for me, lies in identifying a great story first and then finding a character within it that strikes a chord. It doesn't have to be a meaty character, but a challenging one, someone very different from my last role."