English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Are You Listening Ranbir Kapoor? Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Falling In Love Again!

    By
    |

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been painting the town red with their romance. The lovebirds began dating on the sets of Brahmastra and since then, their relationship has been going strong. Earlier, Alia was rumoured to be dating her 'Student Of The Year' co-star Sidharth Malhotra. 

    The couple soon broke up and later, Sidharth opened up about their split for the first time on Koffee With Karan. Speaking about her current beau Ranbir, Alia is head over heels in love with Ranbir and her latest interview with Grazia magazine is a proof to that.

    Alia Says It's Important To Go Through Heartbreaks

    The 'Kalank' actress told Grazia magazine, "It's a very important part of growing up. If there's one thing I am certain of, it's that love is the most powerful feeling in the world."

    The Cycle Of Heartbreaks & Love

    She further added, "The cycle of going through the piercing pain of a heartbreak, only to come out stronger and fall in love all over again, is something everyone should go through that some point in their life."

    Alia Feels Ranbir Is The Right Guy For Her

    In one of her recent interviews, Alia confessed that she knew Ranbir was the right guy for her when she met him for the first time.

    Alia Had Also Opened Up About Her Relationship With Ranbir

    The actress had said, "It's not a relationship. It's a friendship. I'm saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It's beautiful. The best part is that we're two individuals, who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now."

    Coming Back To Her Interview With Grazia Magazine

    Alia also spoke about how she chooses her roles in films. The actress was quoted as saying, "I don't want to be rehearsed about my choices. It's an organic process for me. Sometimes, the story could be beautiful, but the character might not excite me as much, or the character is brilliant, but the storyline is lacklustre.

    The balance, for me, lies in identifying a great story first and then finding a character within it that strikes a chord. It doesn't have to be a meaty character, but a challenging one, someone very different from my last role."

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Has No Time For Director Anurag Basu; WALKS Out Of His Film 'Imali'!

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 12:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue