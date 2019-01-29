English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Alia Bhatt Pays Double The Amount For A Posh Apartment In Juhu, The Price Is Jaw-dropping!

    By
    |

    It looks like Bollywood stars are ready to pay any price to bag a prime and plush home in the heart of the Mumbai city, Juhu and Alia Bhatt has done just that. The posh locality is filled with the who's who of town and it stands as a symbol of success to own a piece of land there. Alia Bhatt recently purchased an apartment in Juhu consisting of 2,300 square feet and she payed almost double the amount to get it, so nobody else can lay their hands on the property.

    Alia Bhatt's Juhu Apartment Price

    The 2,300 square feet apartment was priced at Rs 7.86 Crores and the young and bubbly Alia Bhatt payed Rs 13.11 Crores and made the property in her name. Her flat is on the first floor and is ready for possession.

    Alia Bhatt Pays A Heavy Stamp Duty For The Flat

    After paying a whopping Rs 13.11 Crores for the apartment, Alia Bhatt payed Rs 65.55 Lakh as stamp duty and it is reported that she has 2 open car parking spaces along with the apartment.

    The Locality Is A Star-studded One!

    "There's a premium attached to these properties and going by the rate, the price that Bhatt paid for this property isn't very high. The property is exactly like a house a celebrity would like to invest in," said Sangeet Hemant Kumar, of SHK Ventures to DNA.

    On The Work Front

    Alia Bhatt is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Gully Boy which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film will hit the theatres on February 14, 2019. Alia is also shooting for Karan Johar's Kalank which is a multi-starrer film about the India-Pakistan partition in 1947 and is shooting for Brahmastra along with her alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Both Kalank and Brahmastra are scheduled to release some time in 2019.

    Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue