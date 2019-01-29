Alia Bhatt Pays Double The Amount For A Posh Apartment In Juhu, The Price Is Jaw-dropping!

Alia Bhatt's Juhu Apartment Price

The 2,300 square feet apartment was priced at Rs 7.86 Crores and the young and bubbly Alia Bhatt payed Rs 13.11 Crores and made the property in her name. Her flat is on the first floor and is ready for possession.

Alia Bhatt Pays A Heavy Stamp Duty For The Flat

After paying a whopping Rs 13.11 Crores for the apartment, Alia Bhatt payed Rs 65.55 Lakh as stamp duty and it is reported that she has 2 open car parking spaces along with the apartment.

The Locality Is A Star-studded One!

"There's a premium attached to these properties and going by the rate, the price that Bhatt paid for this property isn't very high. The property is exactly like a house a celebrity would like to invest in," said Sangeet Hemant Kumar, of SHK Ventures to DNA.

On The Work Front

Alia Bhatt is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Gully Boy which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The film will hit the theatres on February 14, 2019. Alia is also shooting for Karan Johar's Kalank which is a multi-starrer film about the India-Pakistan partition in 1947 and is shooting for Brahmastra along with her alleged boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan. Both Kalank and Brahmastra are scheduled to release some time in 2019.