Forget Ranbir Kapoor! Alia Bhatt's PDA With Neetu Kapoor In These Throwback Pics Is Winning Hearts
The equation which Alia Bhatt shares with Ranbir Kapoor's mother, Neetu Kapoor, was not shared by any of the Kapoor lad's ex-girlfriends including Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Neetu Kapoor has never showered love on Ranbir's ex-girlfriends like the way she showers on Alia. Hence, it's quite easy to say that Neetu and Alia share a great bond with each other.
Throwback Picture Of Alia And Neetu Kapoor
We have gotten our hands on a couple of throwback pictures of Ranbir and Alia, enjoying New Year eve and guess what? More than Ranbir, our eyes are hooked on Alia and Mrs Kapoor. Isn't it lovely to see how lovingly Neetu Kapoor is holding Alia Bhatt in this family portrait?
Another Picture Of Ranbir-Alia
In the second picture, Alia is cutely holding Ranbir's hands while leaning towards Neetu Kapoor and striking a pose for the camera. One can overtly say that Alia has gelled up pretty well with the Kapoors.
Alia-Ranbir's Latest Picture
On a related note, here is the recent picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from New York. The duo is currently busy with the shoot of their first film together - Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
All Eyes Set On 2020
Fans are pretty elated to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together in a film. Apart from the lovebirds, the film also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in the key roles.