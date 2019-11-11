Forget Ranbir Kapoor! Alia Bhatt's PDA With Neetu Kapoor In These Throwback Pics Is Winning Hearts

Throwback Picture Of Alia And Neetu Kapoor

We have gotten our hands on a couple of throwback pictures of Ranbir and Alia, enjoying New Year eve and guess what? More than Ranbir, our eyes are hooked on Alia and Mrs Kapoor. Isn't it lovely to see how lovingly Neetu Kapoor is holding Alia Bhatt in this family portrait?

Another Picture Of Ranbir-Alia

In the second picture, Alia is cutely holding Ranbir's hands while leaning towards Neetu Kapoor and striking a pose for the camera. One can overtly say that Alia has gelled up pretty well with the Kapoors.

Alia-Ranbir's Latest Picture

On a related note, here is the recent picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from New York. The duo is currently busy with the shoot of their first film together - Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

All Eyes Set On 2020

Fans are pretty elated to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together in a film. Apart from the lovebirds, the film also casts Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in the key roles.