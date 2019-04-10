Alia Bhatt Praises Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor: 'His Eyes Are So Honest, You Can't Give A False Take'
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's growing romance has brought back the season of love in the tinsel town. While Ranbir had indirectly hinted about their relationship in many interviews, Alia who is known to be quite discreet about her personal life, recently made it official when she gave a shout-out to him while collecting her Filmfare best actress award.
On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra'. Recently in an interview with Times Of India, Alia opened up about her working experience with Ranbir and her personal life.
Alia Showers Praises On Ranbir
Alia was quoted as saying by the leading daily, "I have always looked forward to working with Ranbir because I have always admired his work. He is a complete actor."
'You Can't Give A Dishonest Performance When You Are Working With Ranbir'
"He is so honest; his eyes are so honest that you cannot give a dishonest performance or a false take if you are working with him."
Alia Opens Up About Ranbir's Acting Process
"Whatever you see of Ranbir on camera, you see none of it off camera. There is no process. He just comes and unleashes himself on camera. There's an extreme honesty to his performance."
Was Alia's 'I Love You Comment' A Confirmation Of Her Relationship With Ranbir?
To this, the 'Kalank' actress replied, "What connects Ranbir and I is for me to understand. What I did at that moment of thanking him was purely out of gratitude, and honesty, and it was all heart."
Alia Wants To Keep Her Relationship Sacred & Simple
She further added, "Why I feel what I feel is very personal and I don't think it can be discussed in public domain. This is the first time that I am talking about anything like this and I would like to keep it sacred and simple. Discussing why, why not, how.. gives it unnecessary attention, which could go either way. So, I might as well leave it aside."
