Alia Bhatt Praises Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor: 'His Eyes Are So Honest, You Can't Give A False Take'

Alia Showers Praises On Ranbir

Alia was quoted as saying by the leading daily, "I have always looked forward to working with Ranbir because I have always admired his work. He is a complete actor."

'You Can't Give A Dishonest Performance When You Are Working With Ranbir'

"He is so honest; his eyes are so honest that you cannot give a dishonest performance or a false take if you are working with him."

Alia Opens Up About Ranbir's Acting Process

"Whatever you see of Ranbir on camera, you see none of it off camera. There is no process. He just comes and unleashes himself on camera. There's an extreme honesty to his performance."

Was Alia's 'I Love You Comment' A Confirmation Of Her Relationship With Ranbir?

To this, the 'Kalank' actress replied, "What connects Ranbir and I is for me to understand. What I did at that moment of thanking him was purely out of gratitude, and honesty, and it was all heart."

Alia Wants To Keep Her Relationship Sacred & Simple

She further added, "Why I feel what I feel is very personal and I don't think it can be discussed in public domain. This is the first time that I am talking about anything like this and I would like to keep it sacred and simple. Discussing why, why not, how.. gives it unnecessary attention, which could go either way. So, I might as well leave it aside."