Alia Bhatt Puts Rumours To Rest, Reveals The Truth About Reports Of Her Tiff With Ranbir Kapoor!
Of late, there have been a lot of speculations doing the rounds about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's relationship going through a rough patch. The rumours further flew thick when a video of Ranbir apparently having a heated argument with Alia in a car went viral on the internet. Immediately, Alia's fans slammed the 'Sanju' actor and suggested her to find a better boyfriend than Ranbir.
Finally, Alia has reacted to all the rumours surrounding around her and Ranbir's relationship while speaking to Asian Age.
Alia Reacts To Rumours Of Tiff With Beau Ranbir
The 'Gully Boy' actress said that she was most definitely ‘Valentining' on Valentine's Day. Alia said, "I was definitely Valentining on that day. Since I've been promoting Gully Boy, I had a late night and woke up late on Valentine's Day."
Alia Talks About All The Love She Received On Valentine's Day
"I was flooded with messages and greetings about our film along with some Valentine's greetings and some marriage proposals from strangers as well."
Alia On Her 'Gully Boy' Co-star Ranveer Singh
"Valentine's Day was also the release day for our film. So we tried to give each positive energy, helped each another get over our anxiety."
Alia Took Out Some Time From Her Busy Schedule To Spend Some Time With Ranbir
When quizzed if she found time for Ranbir between her busy schedule, Alia said, "There was time for Ranbir also, don't worry."
Ranbir-Alia's Romantic Dinner Date
Contrary to rumours of a fall-out in their relationship, the lovebirds were seen enjoying a quiet dinner date on Valentine's day where Ranbir's personal chef whipped up a menu which included "a bunch of aphrodisiacs like red chillies, avocado, cinnamon, garlic, asparagus, truffle, salmon, chocolate, cherries, vanilla and lots of love."
On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing screen space together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which is slated for a Christmas release.
