Alia Bhatt Puts Rumours To Rest, Reveals The Truth About Reports Of Her Tiff With Ranbir Kapoor!

Alia Reacts To Rumours Of Tiff With Beau Ranbir

The 'Gully Boy' actress said that she was most definitely ‘Valentining' on Valentine's Day. Alia said, "I was definitely Valentining on that day. Since I've been promoting Gully Boy, I had a late night and woke up late on Valentine's Day."

Alia Talks About All The Love She Received On Valentine's Day

"I was flooded with messages and greetings about our film along with some Valentine's greetings and some marriage proposals from strangers as well."

Alia On Her 'Gully Boy' Co-star Ranveer Singh

"Valentine's Day was also the release day for our film. So we tried to give each positive energy, helped each another get over our anxiety."

Alia Took Out Some Time From Her Busy Schedule To Spend Some Time With Ranbir

When quizzed if she found time for Ranbir between her busy schedule, Alia said, "There was time for Ranbir also, don't worry."

Ranbir-Alia's Romantic Dinner Date

Contrary to rumours of a fall-out in their relationship, the lovebirds were seen enjoying a quiet dinner date on Valentine's day where Ranbir's personal chef whipped up a menu which included "a bunch of aphrodisiacs like red chillies, avocado, cinnamon, garlic, asparagus, truffle, salmon, chocolate, cherries, vanilla and lots of love."