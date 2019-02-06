Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Are Not Getting Married; Has Their Relationship Hit A Rough Patch?
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt's relationship has always been the talk of the town. Reportedly, romance blossomed between the two actors on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra during their Bulgaria schedule. Reports of them dating grabbed headlines so much so that they sent everyone in tizzy when they made a joint appearance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.
Ranbir confirmed dating his 'Brahmastra' co-star in an interview with a magazine and soon, Alia too opened up about their relationship when she attended Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan with Deepika Padukone. Later, we even saw Alia bonding with Ranbir's family in New York.
Now as their impending marriage rumours continue to hit the tinsel town, Alia finally reacted to these reports at a recent event.
Ranbir-Alia To Tie The Knot In 2020?
There were speculations that the lovebirds are planning to tie the knot in 2020. When Alia was quizzed about these reports, the actress tried to dodge the question.
It Looks Like We Will Have To Wait For Some Time
When prodded further she said, "I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later."
Has Their Relationship Hit A Rocky Patch?
Of late, there were reports about their relationship being in turbulent waters. There were strong whispers that Alia was upset with Ranbir's behaviour as a boyfriend as she felt that she is the only one steering the wheel in their relationship.
However, This Picture Had A Different Story To Tell
At the recently held event Umang, the couple walked in together and happily posed for the shutterbug suggesting that all's well between them.
Meanwhile On The Work Front
Alia is gearing up for the release of Gully Boy. She will be also seen in Brahmastra, Kalank and Takht.
On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space with Alia in Brahmastra which is slated for a Christmas 2019 release. He is also a part of Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera.
