Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Are Not Getting Married; Has Their Relationship Hit A Rough Patch?

Ranbir-Alia To Tie The Knot In 2020?

There were speculations that the lovebirds are planning to tie the knot in 2020. When Alia was quizzed about these reports, the actress tried to dodge the question.

It Looks Like We Will Have To Wait For Some Time

When prodded further she said, "I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later."

Has Their Relationship Hit A Rocky Patch?

Of late, there were reports about their relationship being in turbulent waters. There were strong whispers that Alia was upset with Ranbir's behaviour as a boyfriend as she felt that she is the only one steering the wheel in their relationship.

However, This Picture Had A Different Story To Tell

At the recently held event Umang, the couple walked in together and happily posed for the shutterbug suggesting that all's well between them.

Meanwhile On The Work Front

Alia is gearing up for the release of Gully Boy. She will be also seen in Brahmastra, Kalank and Takht.

On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space with Alia in Brahmastra which is slated for a Christmas 2019 release. He is also a part of Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera.