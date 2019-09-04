English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's FAKE WEDDING Picture Goes Viral!

    By
    |

    It seems fans are too desperate to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as a married couple. Recently, an ad of Alia Bhatt got launched online and a fan was quick to use Photoshop and place Ranbir's face in the print ad. In the morphed pic, Alia and Ranbir can be seen looking at each other, while performing Jayamala and the result is too cute to be missed!

    Check it out here..

    alia-bhatt-ranbir-kapoor-fake-wedding-picture-goes-viral

    Earlier, while speaking to DNA, when Alia was asked about her wedding plan with Ranbir, she had said, "I don't understand the need for everyone to discuss this [my wedding] all the time. But then, I think to myself that it's a simple question and my answer remains the same. If I'm not getting married right now, that's what I'll say."

    "I'm happy being in a relationship, but that doesn't mean I'm tying the knot just yet. I'm too young to think about it. When I feel there's a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it. But right now, I'm married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side."

    On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roya and Dimple Kapadia in the pivotal roles.

    Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir will be seen in YRF's Shamshera, while Alia in Sadak 2, Takht and RRR.

    Aamir Khan Seeks Forgiveness On Micchami Dukkadam; Netizens 'Forgive' Him For Thugs Of Hindostan!

    More RANBIR KAPOOR News

    Read more about: ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue