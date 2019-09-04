Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's FAKE WEDDING Picture Goes Viral!

It seems fans are too desperate to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as a married couple. Recently, an ad of Alia Bhatt got launched online and a fan was quick to use Photoshop and place Ranbir's face in the print ad. In the morphed pic, Alia and Ranbir can be seen looking at each other, while performing Jayamala and the result is too cute to be missed!

Earlier, while speaking to DNA, when Alia was asked about her wedding plan with Ranbir, she had said, "I don't understand the need for everyone to discuss this [my wedding] all the time. But then, I think to myself that it's a simple question and my answer remains the same. If I'm not getting married right now, that's what I'll say."

"I'm happy being in a relationship, but that doesn't mean I'm tying the knot just yet. I'm too young to think about it. When I feel there's a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it. But right now, I'm married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side."

On the work front, both Alia and Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roya and Dimple Kapadia in the pivotal roles.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir will be seen in YRF's Shamshera, while Alia in Sadak 2, Takht and RRR.

