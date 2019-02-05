Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh Pose For Photos; Katrina Kaif Snapped By The Paparazzi

Alia & Ranveer Promote Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all geared up for the release of Gully Boy this Valentine's Day. The two are busy promoting the movie these days. During promotions, the two posed for the cameras in all enthusiasm. Alia looked very pretty in a light pink jumpsuit with a tie-front, whereas Ranveer had mellowed down his usual quirky self by donning a black sweatshirt and sweatpants. He wore a camouflage zip up hoodie and matching sneakers, and donned a hat. Ranveer has begun working on his next film, '83, in which he will be playing Kapil Dev's role.

Katrina's Minimal Make Up Look

Katrina Kaif was snapped in Bandra by the paparazzi as she was heading somewhere. Katrina donned a simple casual look wearing a printed kurta and minimal make up. She has been working on her upcoming film, Bharat, in which she will be starring opposite Salman Khan. The movie is scheduled for release on June 5th, 2019. We will also see Tabu and Disha Patani in the movie, and Varun Dhawan will be making a cameo appearance.

Sanya Malhotra Snapped While Shooting For An Ad

Sanya Malhotra of Badhaai Ho and Dangal fame, was shooting for an ad today when she got papped. Sanya looked pretty in a casual look, wearing a black shirt teamed with high waisted flare bottom jeans. Her hair was up in a pony tail. Sanya will soon start shooting for Anurag Basu's film ‘Photograph', which includes a stellar cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi.

Tiger Shroff Poses With Fans

Tiger Shroff was clicked posing for pictures with fans today. Tiger was sporting a casual look in a black zip up hoodie and black sweatpants. He is currently filming for Student Of The Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra. He will be seen alongside Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey in the film.