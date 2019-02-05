English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh Pose For Photos; Katrina Kaif Snapped By The Paparazzi

    By
    |

    Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh are both geared up for the release of Gully Boy this month, and the two are busy promoting the movie these days. They posed for the cameras during one of such promotions. Katrina Kaif was spotted in a casual look in Bandra by the paps. Tiger Shroff posed for pictures with fans when he was spotted today. We also snapped Sania Malhotra while she was shooting for an ad on Tuesday afternoon. Check out the pictures!

    Alia & Ranveer Promote Gully Boy

    Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all geared up for the release of Gully Boy this Valentine's Day. The two are busy promoting the movie these days. During promotions, the two posed for the cameras in all enthusiasm. Alia looked very pretty in a light pink jumpsuit with a tie-front, whereas Ranveer had mellowed down his usual quirky self by donning a black sweatshirt and sweatpants. He wore a camouflage zip up hoodie and matching sneakers, and donned a hat. Ranveer has begun working on his next film, '83, in which he will be playing Kapil Dev's role.

    Katrina's Minimal Make Up Look

    Katrina Kaif was snapped in Bandra by the paparazzi as she was heading somewhere. Katrina donned a simple casual look wearing a printed kurta and minimal make up. She has been working on her upcoming film, Bharat, in which she will be starring opposite Salman Khan. The movie is scheduled for release on June 5th, 2019. We will also see Tabu and Disha Patani in the movie, and Varun Dhawan will be making a cameo appearance.

    Sanya Malhotra Snapped While Shooting For An Ad

    Sanya Malhotra of Badhaai Ho and Dangal fame, was shooting for an ad today when she got papped. Sanya looked pretty in a casual look, wearing a black shirt teamed with high waisted flare bottom jeans. Her hair was up in a pony tail. Sanya will soon start shooting for Anurag Basu's film ‘Photograph', which includes a stellar cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi.

    Tiger Shroff Poses With Fans

    Tiger Shroff was clicked posing for pictures with fans today. Tiger was sporting a casual look in a black zip up hoodie and black sweatpants. He is currently filming for Student Of The Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra. He will be seen alongside Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey in the film.

    MOST READ: Kangana Ranaut Looks Like Royal At Airport; Shahid Kapoor & Malaika Arora Cross Paths At Gym

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue