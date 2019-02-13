Pics! Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shweta Nanda Bachchan & Other B-Town Celebs At Gully Boy Screening

Alia Is All Smiles At Gully Boy Screening

Alia Bhatt is all smiles at the screening of Gully Boy. She looked very pretty in a yellow floral dress and one could see the pride on her face as she presented yet another amazing performance with the movie.

Zoya Is Proud To Present Gully Boy

Zoya Akhtar, the director of Gully Boy was sure proud to be present at the screening of the movie. Zoya sported a semi-formal look in a black tee, jeans and a red blazer. The movie screened at the Berlin International Film Festival a few days back to a mind blowing reception from the audiences. Zoya, Ranveer and Alia had all flown to Berlin to attend the screening.

The Star Of The Night

Ranveer Singh is the star of the night, and his happiness knew no bounds when he arrived for the screening of Gully Boy on Wednesday night. Many are hailing the movie as one of Ranveer's best performance yet and it looks like Ranveer is steadily climbing to be one of the top actors in Bollywood. Ranveer, true to his style, sported a casual all green coordinates, and a swanky pair of sneakers.

Kiran Rao Attends The Screening

Kiran Rao attended the screening of Gully Boy on Wednesday evening. She too sported a casual look in a black tank top, black leggings and a green jacket.

Farhan Smiles For The Cameras

Farhan Akhtar was also proud to present Gully Boy to the world. He smiled for the cameras at the screening, sporting a casual look in a white tee, a grey zip up hoodie, and dark grey harlem pants, and a beanie.

Jim Sarbh Greets Alia

Jim Sarbh greeted Alia on the way to the screening of Gully Boy. He wore a navy blue kurta with jeans.

Shweta Nanda Was Excited To Watch The Movie

Shweta Nanda Bachchan was also eager to watch Gully Boy just like everyone else. She wore an oversized graphic jacket with black tights and black sneakers.

Javed Akhtar At Gully Boy Screening

Lyricist Javed Akhtar attended the screening of Gully Boy on Wednesday night. Javed sir has composed a few songs in the movie in collaboration with young rappers like Divine and others.

Dia Mirza & Her Hubby

Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha attended Gully Boy's screening. Dia looked pretty in a checkered black shirt and dark jeans, whereas Sahil wore a black hoodie and denims.

Ananya Pandey Attends The Screening

Ananya Pandey came in a casual avatar for the screening of Gully Boy. She wore a black zip up jacket with cropped black pants and ankle boots.