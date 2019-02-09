Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Zoya Akhtar Are Having Great Fun In Berlin During Gully Boy’s Screening!

The Team Of Gully Boy In Berlin For The Screening

Zoya posted this picture of the trio and captioned it, "Trinity #berlinale #pressjunket#gullyboy @ranveersingh @aliaabhatt. My Gorgeous Suit by @nikhilthampi ❤️ styled by: @stylebyami " (sic). Alia looks gorgeous in a sequined blue dress, whereas Zoya looks every bit the boss lady she is in a brown pant suit. Ranveer, who is known for his quirky fashion sense, is wearing plaid pants and a block sweater. The three are sharing a funny moment.

Gully Boy's Tickets At The Film Festival Were Sold Out

Ever since the film's trailer dropped, audiences have not been able to contain their excitement about the movie. It is evident in the fact that Gully Boy's tickets were sold out days before its premiere at the Film Festival.

Alia Is Sure To Deliver A Great Performance

Alia Bhatt was making heads turn in with her beautiful outfit in Berlin during the film festival. We are sure the audiences were in for a treat as we know Alia cannot disappoint with her performance. Her clips from the trailer are very promising.

This Is Ranveer's First Time At A Film Festival!

Ranveer was all excited about the film entering the Berlin Film Festival. He had said in an interview earlier, "It will be my first time ever at a film festival. I have never been as an audience member, or as a part of any film. It's literally my first time ever."