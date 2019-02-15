English
    Alia Bhatt Reacts To Being In Touch With EX-BF Sidharth Malhotra While Dating Ranbir Kapoor!

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are often in the headlines owing to their relationships. It's known to all before dating Ranbir Kapoor, Alia was in a relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. Recently, during his stint at Koffee With Karan, Sid opened up about his break-up with Alia and he said, "I don't think it's bitter. We haven't really met after that, to be honest. And it's civil. It's been a while and it happens... just like any other relationship."

    He Had Also Added..

    "I have known her for much longer. I did know her much before, even before we were dating. So, it's not like we met as a particular boyfriend-girlfriend thing. I think it'll remain. It's just a matter of us coming back."

    Now, Alia Reacts To Her Break-up With Sid

    While speaking to DNA, Alia quoted as saying, "I have a lot of love and respect for Sid. We started off together in the industry. I have known him for a long time and there's too much history between us."

    Alia Further Added..

    "Honestly, there will never be issues. I have nothing but just positivity in my heart for him. I'm sure he wishes the same as well. We have witnessed several milestones of our lives together. He spoke about meeting and chatting and we were fine. There are no bad vibes."

    Will Alia Be Okay To Be In Touch With Sid?

    When Alia was asked if she and Sid can remain friends post their break-up, Alia said, "Yes, absolutely, why not? If two individuals can come to terms with whatever has happened and don't keep things in their heart, it's definitely possible."

    Alia Is On A Roll

    On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her film, Gully Boy. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's Kalank and Takht.

