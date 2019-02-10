Alia Bhatt REACTS To Kangana Ranaut's 'Karan Johar's Puppet' Comment In The Most Classy Way!

Here’s How Alia Reacted..

While speaking to DNA, Alia said, "I would like to react to her (Kangana) personally if she has any complaints. I don't want to talk about it in the media. As I have said before, I really admire her as an actor and the choices that she makes."

Alia Feels She Doesn’t Deserve Such Harsh Reaction

"She's a very outspoken person and I admire her for that as well. If I have upset her unintentionally, then I don't know. Basically, it wasn't my intention. I didn't do anything to get a reaction like this."

For The Uninitiated, Here’s What Kangana Had Said About Alia

"I reached out to Alia (Bhatt) and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it's a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work.

I asked her if I can be courteous and gracious to acknowledge her requests for encouraging relevant work that she does, why is she so scared to see my film."

‘Alia’s Existence Is All About KJo’s Puppet’

"I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism...if she doesn't have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo's (Karan Johar) puppet then I don't consider her successful."

‘Alia’s Success Has No Value’

"I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value...hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities, Nepo gang life is simply restricted to give and take favours hope she rises above that."