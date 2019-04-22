Alia Bhatt REACTS To Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli's Allegations: 'I Don't Want To Get Into This'

'I Just Want To Be Happy, Positive'

Alia said, "If I am mature then my family is 10 times more mature and stronger than I am. I don't want to get into this. I just want to be happy, positive, work hard, be a better version of myself every day."

Alia Reveals Her Stand In This Controversy

She further added, "I should not pay attention to what people are saying. Everyone has a right to say and what they want to say. I'll remain quiet and this is my stand."

When Kangana Criticized Alia's Performance

The actress had said, "I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood's idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media have taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised."

Meanwhile, Alia Also Opened Up About Kalank's Underwhelming Performance At Box Office

The actress said, "I'm not going to analyse my film because that is something not required. Audience verdict is the biggest proof for a film and when the audience does not accept a film then it should not do well. That's just the way it is. We should accept it, come back, try and make sure they're not disappointed next time."