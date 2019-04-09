English
    NOT AGAIN! Alia Bhatt Acts SKEPTICAL; Reacts To Proposing To Ranbir Kapoor In Front Of Katrina Kaif

    In her recent joint appearances with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has made so many lovely gestures, which scream only LOVE. But when it comes to admitting to media, Alia takes the back seat! Recently, while speaking to a media portal, Alia was quoted as saying, "It's not a relationship. It's a friendship. I'm saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It's beautiful. I'm walking on stars and clouds right now." Her statement left many fans al confused about what's exactly is going on!

    At a recent award night, when Alia collected her award for Raazi, she openly said "Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you Ranbir," in front of Katrina Kaif, confirming her relationship with him. However, when asked, if that was a confirmation, here's how Alia reacted..

    Alia Acts Skeptical..

    In her recent interaction with media, when Alia was asked if her announcement was a confirmation, she replied, "That was not an announcement. And I don't need to defend what I did because it was very personal."

    Recently, Alia Spoke About Ranbir

    Recently, in an interview with Filmfare, Alia had revealed one advice, which was given to her by Ranbir and said, "I stress about things that are not in my control. I'm an over thinker. I get anxious. There was a period when I was working hard and I was stressed."

    Ranbir's Advice To Alia

    "Ranbir told me if you're working hard, you need not worry about anything else. Do the best you can and just let everything else be. That helped me.

    I still stress but it's easier for me to now let it be. The maximum I can do is put in my 100 per cent. I don't need to worry about the results," said Alia.

    Alia On Becoming Female Ranbir Kapoor

    When asked about the same, Alia said, "I've always been like that. It has nothing to do with Ranbir. People keep saying Ranbir and I are so similar. I don't think he's detached. We don't have or rather I don't have the ability to pretend. So, if I'm interested, I'm interested."

    She Further Added..

    "Also by default, my face wears a perpetual frown. I could be feeling ecstatic. But you wouldn't know that because I've got this frown on my face. So, it's not because of Ranbir."

    Alia – I Am Not Present In The Moment

    "I've always been this way. Of late, there's just so much going on in my mind, it's not a good thing. I'm not present in the moment. I'm constantly flying somewhere else. Ranbir is not like that. He's quite the opposite," concluded Alia.

    On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Kalank. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 13:23 [IST]
