Alia Bhatt Reacts To Reports Of Marrying Beau Ranbir Kapoor In France!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. Since then, their relationship is going steady. Of late, the tinsel town is abuzz with various rumours doing the rounds about their wedding.

Sometime back, a fake wedding card of Ranbir-Alia even did the rounds on the internet. When the paparazzi asked the 'Gully Boy' actress about it, she just blushed and replied, 'What do you want me to say?', which added more fuel to these wedding rumours.

There were even reports which suggested that the lovebirds are planning to tie the knot in France on January 2020. When Alia was recently asked about these speculations when she was at the Mumbai airport, the actress first tried to dodged the question. However on being prodded further, she finally gave in and told the reporters, "Udti udti khabar hai, udti hi rahegi." Well, does that mean we'll finally get to hear the wedding bells ringing soon? Only time will tell that!

Earlier, Alia's mother Soni Razdan had reacted to her daughter and Ranbir's fake wedding card. The actress told a leading daily, "It's a non-issue. Please, don't give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve."

Mukesh Bhatt too had reacted to these reports and said, "Alia is busy shooting for Sadak 2 in Ooty. I have got a call from all over the country inquiring about the same. How can it be real? It's sad. There are so many mistakes on the card."

On the work front, Ranbir will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which also stars Alia, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. He is also a part of Yash Raj Film's 'Shamshera' alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Rumours are rife that he will be reuniting with Deepika Padukone for Luv Ranjan's next.

Alia on the other hand, will be seen in 'Brahmastra', Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2', Karan Johar's 'Takht' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

