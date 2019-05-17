Alia Bhatt Reacts To Reports Of Scouting Wedding Location With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor!

Alia Sets The Record Straight

Reacting to these rumours, Alia told Bollywood Hungama, "Kuch bhi!!! This is rubbish. It was just a holiday. Just like that... People say what they want to".

Earlier, Alia's Mother Soni Razdan Too Had Reacted To These Reports

Addressing Ranbir-Alia's wedding reports, the actress had told IANS over the phone, "It is a totally baseless rumour."

Alia Isn't Ready To Settle Down Yet

"I don't understand the need for everyone to discuss this (my wedding) all the time. But then, I think to myself that it's a simple question and my answer remains the same. If I'm not getting married right now, that's what I'll say. I'm happy being in a relationship, but that doesn't mean I'm tying the knot just yet," Alia was quoted as saying in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, Ranbir-Alia Continue To Paint The Town Red

Yesterday, the couple walked in together at the special screening of Ajay Devgn-Tabu-Rakul Preet Singh's latest release 'De De Pyaar De' and gave the paparazzi a plenty of 'click-click' moments.