Alia Bhatt Reacts To Reports Of Scouting Wedding Location With Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor!
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love while shooting for Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra' and have been dating for a while now. While the lovebirds were earlier tight-lipped about their relationship, off late they have been spotted together on many dinner and movie dates.
Recently when Ranbir and Alia jetted off to Europe for quick getaway, speculations went rife that the couple were planning to secretly tie the knot at Lake Como, Italy. Later when Alia was quizzed about scouting for her wedding location with Ranbir, the 'Kalank' actress had a rather hilarious reply.
Alia Sets The Record Straight
Reacting to these rumours, Alia told Bollywood Hungama, "Kuch bhi!!! This is rubbish. It was just a holiday. Just like that... People say what they want to".
Earlier, Alia's Mother Soni Razdan Too Had Reacted To These Reports
Addressing Ranbir-Alia's wedding reports, the actress had told IANS over the phone, "It is a totally baseless rumour."
Alia Isn't Ready To Settle Down Yet
"I don't understand the need for everyone to discuss this (my wedding) all the time. But then, I think to myself that it's a simple question and my answer remains the same. If I'm not getting married right now, that's what I'll say. I'm happy being in a relationship, but that doesn't mean I'm tying the knot just yet," Alia was quoted as saying in a recent interview.
Meanwhile, Ranbir-Alia Continue To Paint The Town Red
Yesterday, the couple walked in together at the special screening of Ajay Devgn-Tabu-Rakul Preet Singh's latest release 'De De Pyaar De' and gave the paparazzi a plenty of 'click-click' moments.
