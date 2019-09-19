Alia Bhatt Reacts To Salman Khan’s Exit From Inshallah; Claims To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Fans couldn't be sadder when Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to part ways and the latter decided to put Inshallah in back-burner. Salman had announced the news on Twitter and had posted, "The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!!"

Now, actress Alia Bhatt, who apparently faced the major loss (losing out on Aamir Khan's project because of Inshallah schedule), reacts to Inshallah fiasco and tells Times Now that she was very excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan.

"I believe that sometimes things just happen and it's not in your control. That way there's a saying that if you want to make the God laugh then tell him about your plans because plans never really go 'as per plan.' But I can give it you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon," added Alia.

Well, we would love to see Mr Bhansali directing the powerhouse of talent, Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, a source close to the Bhansali reveals that the maverick director is keen to cast Alia in 'Gangubai', a project which was initially offered to Priyanka Chopra.

According to a report, "Bhansali had committed to working with Alia and is a man of his words. He is now discussing a film revolving around a brothel owner of Kamathipura, Gangubai. The film will be an adaptation of a chapter from S Husain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai."

Well, it is yet to be seen when the maker or the actress would announce their next collaboration!

On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Sadak 2, Brahmastra, Takht and RRR.