Alia Bhatt Reacts To What Does Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Kapoor Like The MOST About Her!

‘Ranbir Brings Positivity’

"At the moment, it is important for me to recognize people who have influenced me positively. Ranbir is one of those people. Even his family members bring in loads of positivity in me. Also, Ranbir has always been on my favourite actor and he still is," said Alia.

Alia On Wedding Rumours

"I guess, you are insinuating if I am getting married? It's not happening," said Alia, when asked about her wedding rumours.

Alia Speaks About Neetu Kapoor

When asked which quality of hers Ranbir Kapoor's mom, Neetu Kapoor like the most, she said, "Well! How do I know what qualities of mine she likes? You will have to ask her though."

Alia On Her Equation With Neetu Kapoor

When asked about the same, she refused to share anything and said, "Well! These are private discussions between me and Neetu ji, which cannot be discussed publicly."