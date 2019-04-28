Alia Bhatt Reacts To What Does Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Kapoor Like The MOST About Her!
From last few months, Alia Bhatt has been constantly under media scan owing to her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The duo has talked about each other so many times in media and they never shy from rooting for each other. In her recent conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Alia reveals that Ranbir brings positive vibes in her life and also talked about his mom, Neetu Kapoor. Here's what the young lady has to say..
‘Ranbir Brings Positivity’
"At the moment, it is important for me to recognize people who have influenced me positively. Ranbir is one of those people. Even his family members bring in loads of positivity in me. Also, Ranbir has always been on my favourite actor and he still is," said Alia.
Alia On Wedding Rumours
"I guess, you are insinuating if I am getting married? It's not happening," said Alia, when asked about her wedding rumours.
Alia Speaks About Neetu Kapoor
When asked which quality of hers Ranbir Kapoor's mom, Neetu Kapoor like the most, she said, "Well! How do I know what qualities of mine she likes? You will have to ask her though."
Alia On Her Equation With Neetu Kapoor
When asked about the same, she refused to share anything and said, "Well! These are private discussions between me and Neetu ji, which cannot be discussed publicly."
On the work front, Alia was last seen in Kalank. She will be next seen in Brahmastra and Takht.