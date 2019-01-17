Alia Bhatt Requests CBFC To Lift The Ban From Her Mother Soni Razdan's Film 'No Fathers In Kashmir'

Soni Razdan's upcoming film, 'No Fathers In Kashmir' has been stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for six months now due to a clash over certification. After the CBFC issued the film an 'A' certificate, the makers of the film had challenged their decision. s. They had also voluntarily approached appellate body, FCAT, but instead fresh cuts were demanded in the film again.

Now, Soni Razdan's daughter, actress Alia Bhatt has tweeted in favour of the film and requested the CBFC to lift the ban from the movie.

Alia tweeted, "Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It's a film about empathy & compassion..let's give love a chance!"

ALSO READ: Akshay- Twinkle's 18th Wedding Anniversary Gets A Hilarious Twist; Courtesy Mrs Funnybones!

Earlier, Swara Bhaskar too had tweeted in favour of the film and posted, "The film 'No Fathers in Kashmir' - Directed by Academy Award Nominee & two time National Award Winner #AshvinKumar - has been stuck with the Censor Board for over 6months now, delaying its release. Film is now gng bak & forth betwn #CBFC & FCAT. @prasoonjoshi_ pls take note!"

Soni Razdan, who is part of the cast of No Fathers In Kashmir, too posted a series of tweets, appealing to the CBFC to give the film to certify the film and allow for its release.

She wrote, "Ashvin @ashvinkumar knows Kashmir so well. That's the first thing I thought when I read this script. And that's exactly why I so wanted to be a part of this project. For once I felt that here is a film that doesn't pretend ... doesn't mislead ... and most importantly doesn't lie.

It does so gently, with a lot of ironies, with tongue in cheek humour and a wonderful story full of courageous, innocent and sometimes foolish characters. No one is demonised. @prasoonjoshi_ @PritishNandy @ashvinkumar @ShashiTharoor @MaheshNBhatt

But everyone is real and human and so we feel that finally we are perhaps getting to know this wonderful place called Kashmir just a little bit better. Whoever sits on this board I do implore you to give truth and integrity a chance @prasoonjoshi_ @PritishNandy @ashvinkumar."

Meanwhile, the makers of the film tweeted, "Disappointing that we couldn't apply to the national awards this year because of censors ban, specially when #AshvinKumar has won it twice in a row for his two other Kashmir films (which were also, curiously, banned by censors) This alone has caused irreparable damage."

Set in the backdrop of Kashmir, Ashvin Kumar's No Fathers In Kashmir revolves around two teenagers who are individually searching their fathers.

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor's Post From A Lunch Date With Rishi Kapoor Won't Leave Him Pleased!