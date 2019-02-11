How Alia Bhatt Won Heart Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Mom Neetu Kapoor, Which His Ex-girlfriends Couldn’t?

Alia Speaks About Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, who's currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Gully Boy, revealed to an entertainment portal that she feels Neetu Kapoor is a fabulous human being and Alia also considers her as a ‘friend'.

Recently, Alia Also Spoke About Her Marriage Plans With Ranbir

"I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later."

On A Serious Note, Alia Said..

"I am not at all set to settle anywhere. No marriage plans for now. I am very settled in my life. I am very peaceful and content but that doesn't mean I am not getting married because of that... I will get married when the time is right. Abhi time nahi aaya."

Alia Had Also Revealed If She’s A Possessive GF Or Not

Speaking of her nature as a girlfriend, she said, "I am not at all a possessive girlfriend. It is about giving a free hand to your partner because I have been bought up in a way where we give space to each other.

We are very trustworthy and loyal and we expect and believe the same out of the other relationships in our life."