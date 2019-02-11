How Alia Bhatt Won Heart Of Ranbir Kapoor’s Mom Neetu Kapoor, Which His Ex-girlfriends Couldn’t?
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have happily made their relationship official among the media and they're going all strong in their newly-bloomed relationship. The one thing that makes Ranbir's relationship with Alia 'hatke' is Alia's bond with his family. It's known to all, both ex-girlfriends of Ranbir, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, failed to bond with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. So, what makes Neetu Kapoor so fond of Alia?
Alia Speaks About Neetu Kapoor
Alia Bhatt, who's currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Gully Boy, revealed to an entertainment portal that she feels Neetu Kapoor is a fabulous human being and Alia also considers her as a ‘friend'.
Recently, Alia Also Spoke About Her Marriage Plans With Ranbir
"I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later."
On A Serious Note, Alia Said..
"I am not at all set to settle anywhere. No marriage plans for now. I am very settled in my life. I am very peaceful and content but that doesn't mean I am not getting married because of that... I will get married when the time is right. Abhi time nahi aaya."
Alia Had Also Revealed If She’s A Possessive GF Or Not
Speaking of her nature as a girlfriend, she said, "I am not at all a possessive girlfriend. It is about giving a free hand to your partner because I have been bought up in a way where we give space to each other.
We are very trustworthy and loyal and we expect and believe the same out of the other relationships in our life."
After the release of Gully Boy, Alia will resume the shooting of Brahmastra, in which she's paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also has films like Kalank and Takht in her kitty.