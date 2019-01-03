 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt Reveals When She First Met Ranbir Kapoor; Admits She Used To Stare At His Pictures!

Alia Bhatt is known to be quite discreet about her personal life. But since the time she began dating Ranbir Kapoor, the actress has been making interesting revelations or shall we say, rather cute ones about her beau Ranbir Kapoor in her interviews. Cupid struck the couple on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and since then, their new-found romance is the talk of the tinsel town.

Earlier, Alia had confessed that she had a crush on Ranbir since she was 11. Later when Ranbir was asked about it in one of his interviews, the lad had replied, "Well, I have a boy crush on her now." Lately, Alia has been bonding a lot with Ranbir's family and we recently saw her celebrating New Year with them.

Just when we thought things couldn't get more adorable, we came across an interview of Alia with a leading channel where she had such 'aww'some things to say about Ranbir.

Ranbir Was Alia's First Celebrity Crush During the interview when actresses like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Tabu named Leonardo DiCaprio, Preity Zinta and George Michael as their celebrity crush, Alia quipped Ranbir's name. Isn't This A Cute Love Story? With a blush on her face, Alia revealed that she had a forever crush on now-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor since she was 11 years old. Alia Admits Staring At Ranbir's Pictures During the conversation when Anushka Sharma asked Alia if she had posters of Ranbir in her room, she said, "No, but I used to stare at his pictures." Alia Talks About Her First Meeting With Ranbir "I met Ranbir when I was 11, I had auditioned for Black. Since then, I had a crush on him. And then he came in Saawariya, and I had already seen him." Alia On Her Relationship With Ranbir Recently while speaking to HT, the actress spoke about her relationship with Ranbir and said that it's not an achievement but an important part of her life." She further added, "It's seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be. Right now, it should just be left on its own and kind of kept in a corner where it can stay safe and warm."

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Kalank, Brahmastra and Takht.

