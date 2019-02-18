English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Alia Bhatt Reveals When She Will Marry Her Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor!

    By
    |
    Alia Bhatt breaks silence on FIGHT with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt's relationship keeps grabbing headlines for some reason or the other. The couple began dating when they were shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Later, the 'Gully Boy' actress was also spotted bonding with the Kapoor lad's family in New York. 

    Recently, there were rumours doing the rounds about trouble in their paradise when a video of Ranbir apparently having a heated argument with Alia went viral on the internet. However, the actress soon cleared the speculations and said that all's well. 

    Meanwhile, reports keep surfacing now and then about them tying the knot soon. Finally, Alia has reacted to these marriage reports while speaking to DNA.

    Alia Opens Up About Her Rumoured Wedding

    "I don't understand the need for everyone to discuss this (my wedding) all the time. But then, I think to myself that it's a simple question and my answer remains the same."

    Alia Is Happy Being In A Relationship With Ranbir

    She said, "If I'm not getting married right now, that's what I'll say. I'm happy being in a relationship, but that doesn't mean I'm tying the knot just yet."

    The Actress Feels She's Too Young To Think About Marriage

    When quizzed about the D-day, Alia quipped, "I'm too young to think about it. When I feel there's a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it."

    No Wedding Bells Ringing Soon For Ranbir-Alia

    She further added, "But right now, I'm married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side."

    Here's How The Lovebirds Celebrated Valentine's Day This Year

    The couple was seen enjoying a quiet dinner date on Valentine's day where Ranbir's personal chef whipped up a menu for them which included "a bunch of aphrodisiacs like red chillies, avocado, cinnamon, garlic, asparagus, truffle, salmon, chocolate, cherries, vanilla and lots of love."

    On the professional front, Alia will be sharing screen space with her beau Ranbir for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. 

    Speaking about her working experience with him, the actress had said in an interview, "He's one of the greatest actors. Not only am I fond of him as an actor but a lot of girls and guys admire him as an actor."

    "I usually remember my dialogues well, I never forget my lines while performing a scene but when I watch Ranbir perform, I do forget my dialogues at times... simply because, when Ranbir is emoting, he does it with so much ease. I just keep watching him. I tend to forget about my performance. He has the most honest and simple eyes," she had further added.

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Puts Rumours To Rest, Reveals The Truth About Reports Of Her Tiff With Ranbir Kapoor!

    Read more about: ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue