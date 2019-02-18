Alia Bhatt Reveals When She Will Marry Her Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor!

Alia Bhatt breaks silence on FIGHT with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt's relationship keeps grabbing headlines for some reason or the other. The couple began dating when they were shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria. Later, the 'Gully Boy' actress was also spotted bonding with the Kapoor lad's family in New York.

Recently, there were rumours doing the rounds about trouble in their paradise when a video of Ranbir apparently having a heated argument with Alia went viral on the internet. However, the actress soon cleared the speculations and said that all's well.

Meanwhile, reports keep surfacing now and then about them tying the knot soon. Finally, Alia has reacted to these marriage reports while speaking to DNA.

Alia Opens Up About Her Rumoured Wedding "I don't understand the need for everyone to discuss this (my wedding) all the time. But then, I think to myself that it's a simple question and my answer remains the same." Alia Is Happy Being In A Relationship With Ranbir She said, "If I'm not getting married right now, that's what I'll say. I'm happy being in a relationship, but that doesn't mean I'm tying the knot just yet." The Actress Feels She's Too Young To Think About Marriage When quizzed about the D-day, Alia quipped, "I'm too young to think about it. When I feel there's a need to be in a stronger bond with him, we will come to it." No Wedding Bells Ringing Soon For Ranbir-Alia She further added, "But right now, I'm married to my work and I also have my relationship going well on the side." Here's How The Lovebirds Celebrated Valentine's Day This Year The couple was seen enjoying a quiet dinner date on Valentine's day where Ranbir's personal chef whipped up a menu for them which included "a bunch of aphrodisiacs like red chillies, avocado, cinnamon, garlic, asparagus, truffle, salmon, chocolate, cherries, vanilla and lots of love."

On the professional front, Alia will be sharing screen space with her beau Ranbir for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra.

Speaking about her working experience with him, the actress had said in an interview, "He's one of the greatest actors. Not only am I fond of him as an actor but a lot of girls and guys admire him as an actor."

"I usually remember my dialogues well, I never forget my lines while performing a scene but when I watch Ranbir perform, I do forget my dialogues at times... simply because, when Ranbir is emoting, he does it with so much ease. I just keep watching him. I tend to forget about my performance. He has the most honest and simple eyes," she had further added.

