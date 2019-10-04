Alia Bhatt’s Agitation Caught On Camera; Loses Cool At Paparazzi

Actress Alia Bhatt got on the wrong side of trollers when she attended an event to spread awareness about heart disease at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital For Children. When the event was going on, paparazzi asked Alia to strike a pose for them but with the overflow of media people, the actress started getting agitated and asked them to be at a distance.

Later, she also assured the media people that she is not going anywhere, so they should stop screaming. However, media snubbed her request, leaving Alia quite irritated and she screamed at them while saying, "Okay jaise school mei silence hota hai waise silence. Ye hospital hai, yahan pe chilla nai sakte." [sic]

This video of Alia's didn't go well with many netizens and they started pointing fingers at the Raazi actress for screaming inside the hospital. Here's how they reacted to the video..

@amninder3513: "Madam khud chilla rhi hai or..bol rhi hai yahan chilla ni skte."

@its_mehnaz: "Khud chilla ke silence karwa rahi hai sabko, stupid!"

@saaji007: "Whats so cute about that ul been insulted and yelled at??"

@menezesjovita: "She herself is screaming."

@leenaayzen: "After she screaming the loudest SILENCE!! She say, You can't scream here."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Takht and RRR.

