    Alia Bhatt On Sadak 2: Working With My Father Is A Totally Different Ball Game

    By
    |

    Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is all set to direct Sadak 2 and the film also marks his first collaboration with his daughter Alia Bhatt. The young and bubbly Alia Batt opened up by saying that even though she understands his sensibilities as a father, working with him in a professional set-up would be a different "ball game".

    Working With My Father Is A Different Ball Game, Says Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt opened up by saying, "It will never be easy as I don't know him as a director, I know him as a dad. Working with him as a director will be a different ball game altogether. I am excited. It is an exciting film," Alia Bhatt told PTI.

    Sadak 2

    "My father is very silent on most of the things. But I still don't know how he will be on the sets," she added. Alia Bhatt also revealed that it was Sanjay Dutt who convinced her father to return to the director's chair in Sadak 2.

    Sanjay Dutt Convinced My Father To Direct Sadak 2

    Mahesh Bhatt's last directorial was 1999 film Kartoos. "Sanju pushed him this time. I did not. He is my father and he is always unpredictable. He has done the most unpredictable thing of directing a film after a long time," she said. Sadak 2 is a sequel to the 1991 original, which starred Pooja Bhatt.

    Sadak 2 Takes The Story Of Ravi & Pooja Forward

    Both Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt will be seen in Sadak 2. Alia Bhatt said the film takes forward the story of Ravi and Pooja and she will be a new addition to the story along with Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on March 25, 2020.

    (Inputs From PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 16:13 [IST]
