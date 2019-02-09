English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Alia Bhatt Says That She Is Not A Possessive Girlfriend And Gives Her Partner Space

    By
    |

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are definitely the 'IT' couple in Bollywood right now. What's not to love about them? They are two of the best actors in the Hindi film industry, on top of their game, and are so absolutely charming together. It is ironic that Alia childhood celebrity crush was Ranbir Kapoor, and now he is her boy friend. But the two know how to keep the relationship mature and not give in to petty disturbances that most couples would fight about.

    Alia Is Not At All A Possessive Girlfriend

    In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Alia said that she is not a possessive girlfriend and gives her partner space. "I am not at all a possessive girlfriend. It is about giving a free hand to your partner because I have been brought up in a way where we give space to each other. We are very trustworthy and loyal and we expect and believe the same out of the other relationships in our life," she said.

    'I Have Never Seen A More Natural Actor' She Says About Ranbir

    Alia and Ranbir worked together for the first time on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. "I have never seen a more natural actor in my life. He's one of the greatest actors. Not only am I fond of him as an actor but a lot of girls and guys admire him as an actor. He is very relaxed and chilled out as an actor and does not pay attention to anything or anyone on the sets. While acting, he is absolutely immersed in his acting," Alia said.

    She Forgets Her Dialogues While Watching Ranbir Act

    Alia forgets her dialogues sometimes when she watches Ranbir perform. "I usually remember my dialogues well, I never forget my lines while performing a scene but when I watch Ranbir perform, I do forget my dialogues at times... simply because, when Ranbir is emoting, he does it with so much ease. I just keep watching him. I tend to forget about my performance. He has the most honest and simple eyes," she added.

    No Wedding Plans As Of Now

    Many are curious to know if the couple will get married this year as there are rumors of a wedding being planned. But Alia put the rumors to rest when she was asked the question at a promotional event for her upcoming movie Gully Boy. She said, "I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later."

    MOST READ: Patralekha Says That Her Boyfriend Rajkummar Rao Shares The Load Of Household Chores With Her

    Read more about: alia bhatt ranbir kapoor
    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 2:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue