Alia Bhatt Says That She Is Not A Possessive Girlfriend And Gives Her Partner Space

Alia Is Not At All A Possessive Girlfriend

In a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle, Alia said that she is not a possessive girlfriend and gives her partner space. "I am not at all a possessive girlfriend. It is about giving a free hand to your partner because I have been brought up in a way where we give space to each other. We are very trustworthy and loyal and we expect and believe the same out of the other relationships in our life," she said.

'I Have Never Seen A More Natural Actor' She Says About Ranbir

Alia and Ranbir worked together for the first time on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. "I have never seen a more natural actor in my life. He's one of the greatest actors. Not only am I fond of him as an actor but a lot of girls and guys admire him as an actor. He is very relaxed and chilled out as an actor and does not pay attention to anything or anyone on the sets. While acting, he is absolutely immersed in his acting," Alia said.

She Forgets Her Dialogues While Watching Ranbir Act

Alia forgets her dialogues sometimes when she watches Ranbir perform. "I usually remember my dialogues well, I never forget my lines while performing a scene but when I watch Ranbir perform, I do forget my dialogues at times... simply because, when Ranbir is emoting, he does it with so much ease. I just keep watching him. I tend to forget about my performance. He has the most honest and simple eyes," she added.

No Wedding Plans As Of Now

Many are curious to know if the couple will get married this year as there are rumors of a wedding being planned. But Alia put the rumors to rest when she was asked the question at a promotional event for her upcoming movie Gully Boy. She said, "I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later."