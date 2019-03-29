WHO CARES? Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's TROUBLED Past With Katrina; Says 'Nazar Na Lage'

Alia Doesn't Feel Ranbir Is Difficult

When asked how does she manage to handle someone as difficult as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia said, "He's not difficult. He's a gem."

Alia On Ranbir's Troubled Past

When asked about the same, she said, "How does it matter? It's part of someone's life and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon."

Alia Went On To Explain Her Bond With Ranbir

"It's not a relationship. It's a friendship. I'm saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It's beautiful. I'm walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we're two individuals, who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now."

Alia Says 'Nazar Na Lage' To Her Relationship

"He's shooting continuously. So am I. It's not a situation where you'll see us constantly together. That's the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage. In fact, there's a beautiful book titled My Brilliant Friend. Ranbir's my brilliant friend."

Alia Also Opened About Feeling The Bouts Of Anxiety

Speaking of the same, Alia said, "I haven't been depressed but I've had bouts of anxiety. It comes and goes. It's been happening quite a bit since the past five to six months. It's not like an anxiety attack but I just feel low. Thankfully, I'm aware of it because of my sister (Shaheen Bhatt). She's fought depression. I've read her book."

She Further Added..

"No matter how bad it is, I just let myself feel it. Sometimes, I feel like crying for no reason. Then it passes. Initially, I'd be a little confused. I'd constantly give reasons that it's because of work or maybe I'm tired or haven't been able to meet anyone... The kind of personality I have, I become a little on the edge."

Here's How Alia's Friends Helped Her

"I spoke to friends about it. I spoke to Ayan about it, I spoke to my sister's friend Rohan (Joshi). Everyone told me that you've got to realise that it will go away. What's important is to accept it and not say that you're fine. If you're not feeling fine, then you should just say you're not feeling fine."