Alia Bhatt Shares How It Feels To Work With Family In Sadak 2: The Whole Vibe Is Exciting

After having stunned audiences with her stellar performances in movies such as Raazi and Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt is all set to collaborate with her dad. Alia Bhatt will be starring in a Mahesh Bhatt directorial, Sadak 2, which is going to be a sequel to the 1991 movie, Sadak. The film's shoot has kick-started in Ooty.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia opened up about how she it feels to work with her dad. She said that initially she was nervous but she eventually found her flow in the movie.

Alia said, "Working with family is amazing. The whole vibe is that of fun and excitement. The character I am playing is both different and difficult. A lot of effort is required. Also my father is so emotionally charged and high all the time that it's another experience altogether. Initially, I was a little nervous but now I am in the flow, enjoying every bit of the journey and more excited to see this film release. Once the release date nears, I'll be nervous again."

While Sadak starred Sanjay Dutt and Alia's half-sister Pooja Bhatt, Sadak 2 will include Alia, Sanjay and Pooja, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Priyanka Bose and Makarand Deshpande. The film is being produced by Mukesh Bhatt, and is scheduled to hit theatres on July 10, 2020.

