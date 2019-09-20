Alia Bhatt Shares Touching Birthday Wish For Father Mahesh Bhatt; He Has A Funny Response

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to social media and wished her father Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday. She shared some old unseen pictures of the two of them and captioned the images with a touching message.

She wrote, "Hey pops. It's been great knowing you for the last 26 years.. you're a good guy. Probably the best.. also the wisest.. also you're very funny.. did I tell you I think you're super talented too? Happy Birthday Daddy .. You amaze me every single day! There is no one like you and I repeat no one. I love you." (sic) A young Alia can be seen posing for a picture while having her food. Her father, on the other hand, can be seen in the background.

Another picture is a silhouette of the duo from the sets of Sadak 2, which shows Mahesh and Alia standing together.

Mahesh replied to Alia on Twitter along with an insight message. He tweeted, "Hey Alia ! Do u know u make my wrinkles glow? Now here is some birthday 'wisdom' : Listening to other people is what you have been doing all your life. It is the cause of your unhappiness. Man cannot become man as long as he follows somebody. Don't follow me I am lost too!" (sic)

Mahesh and Alia will be seen sharing screen space in their next, Sadak 2. Mahesh is helming the sequel to his own film Sadak, which had Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. It is being said that the lead cast will make a comeback by play prominent roles in the film, which stars Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur as the lead on-screen couple. The film is all set to hit the big screens in July next year.