Alia Bhatt SHUTS UP Kangana Ranaut For INSULTING Her In The Most Dignified Way!

Alia Reacts To Kangana’s Statement

Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Kalank, reacted to her criticism and told an Bollywood Hungama, "I respect Kangana's work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way."

Alia Further Added..

"I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I'd just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough."

That's one classy way to take criticism, Alia!

Earlier Also, Alia Had Replied Positively To Kangana

From last two months, Kangana has taken several digs at Alia Bhatt but the latter has not spoken a single thing against her. Earlier also, when Alia was asked to react to Kangana's jibes, she had said, "I hope she doesn't dislike me and I don't think she dislikes me. I don't think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level."

Alia-Kangana On The Work Front

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Kalank, whereas Kangana is currently shooting for Panga. Apart from Kalank, Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra, Takht and RRR. Whereas, Kangana has films like Mental Hai Kya and Jayalalithaa's biopic in her kitty.