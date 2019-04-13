Alia Bhatt SHUTS UP Kangana Ranaut For INSULTING Her In The Most Dignified Way!
Recently, Kangana Ranaut had offended Alia Bhatt by calling her a mediocre actress and had also mocked at her performance in Gully Boy. She had said, "I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood's idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far...stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised."
Alia Reacts To Kangana’s Statement
Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Kalank, reacted to her criticism and told an Bollywood Hungama, "I respect Kangana's work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way."
Alia Further Added..
"I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I'd just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough."
That's one classy way to take criticism, Alia!
Earlier Also, Alia Had Replied Positively To Kangana
From last two months, Kangana has taken several digs at Alia Bhatt but the latter has not spoken a single thing against her. Earlier also, when Alia was asked to react to Kangana's jibes, she had said, "I hope she doesn't dislike me and I don't think she dislikes me. I don't think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level."
Alia-Kangana On The Work Front
On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Kalank, whereas Kangana is currently shooting for Panga. Apart from Kalank, Alia will be next seen in Brahmastra, Takht and RRR. Whereas, Kangana has films like Mental Hai Kya and Jayalalithaa's biopic in her kitty.