Alia Bhatt Stuns In Pink At The Maharashtra Achievers’ Awards; Vicky Kaushal Looks Totally Dapper

Alia Bhatt Looks Fabulous On The Red Carpet

Alia Bhatt graced the red carpet of ET Edge Maharashtra Achievers Awards 2019, and she looked truly fabulous. Alia donned an off shoulder hot pink top with a pair of flare bottom crimson red pants. She had styled her beautiful tresses in waves. Alia has had a great year and has been steadily rising up in her career with performances in films like Raazi and Gully Boy.

The Dashing Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal made a dashing appearance at the Maharashtra Achievers' Awards 2019. He wore a navy blue tuxedo teamed with a white shirt. Vicky has risen to the status of a bonafide star with his performance in his last movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike. This was not a surprise as Vicky has delivered amazing performances in all the films he has acted in previously.

Rani Mukerji Looks Absolutely Regal

Rani Mukerji was a regal sight at the Economic Times' Edge Maharashtra Achievers Awards 2019. She donned a beautiful pink silk saree with a royal looking pearl and emerald layered necklace. On the work front, Rani was last seen in Hichki, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.

Malavika Mohanan Dons A Beautiful White Saree

Malavika Mohanan looked gorgeous in a white saree with floral print on it at the Maharashtra Achievers Awards 2019. She accessorized with a pearl choker necklace and let her long tresses free.