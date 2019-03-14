English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Alia Bhatt Stuns In Pink At The Maharashtra Achievers’ Awards; Vicky Kaushal Looks Totally Dapper

    By
    |

    The Economic Times' Edge Maharashtra Achievers Awards is here again, and we are seeing celebs make red carpet appearances looking truly fabulous. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a pink and red ensemble when she was snapped on the red carpet. Vicky Kaushal made for a dashing figure when he was clicked at the awards. Rani Mukerji was a regal sight at the awards. Check out the pictures from the red carpet!

    Alia Bhatt Looks Fabulous On The Red Carpet

    Alia Bhatt graced the red carpet of ET Edge Maharashtra Achievers Awards 2019, and she looked truly fabulous. Alia donned an off shoulder hot pink top with a pair of flare bottom crimson red pants. She had styled her beautiful tresses in waves. Alia has had a great year and has been steadily rising up in her career with performances in films like Raazi and Gully Boy.

    The Dashing Vicky Kaushal

    Vicky Kaushal made a dashing appearance at the Maharashtra Achievers' Awards 2019. He wore a navy blue tuxedo teamed with a white shirt. Vicky has risen to the status of a bonafide star with his performance in his last movie, Uri: The Surgical Strike. This was not a surprise as Vicky has delivered amazing performances in all the films he has acted in previously.

    Rani Mukerji Looks Absolutely Regal

    Rani Mukerji was a regal sight at the Economic Times' Edge Maharashtra Achievers Awards 2019. She donned a beautiful pink silk saree with a royal looking pearl and emerald layered necklace. On the work front, Rani was last seen in Hichki, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.

    Malavika Mohanan Dons A Beautiful White Saree

    Malavika Mohanan looked gorgeous in a white saree with floral print on it at the Maharashtra Achievers Awards 2019. She accessorized with a pearl choker necklace and let her long tresses free.

    MOST READ: Varun Dhawan Looks Cool At The Airport; Disha Patani Snapped Wearing An Ultra Casual Outfit

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 22:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue