Alia Bhatt Talks About Dedicating Ten Years To Brahmastra Along With Ranbir Kapoor!

Just like Prabhas & Rana Daggubati, Alia Bhatt has also agreed to dedicate a long time to a film. We're talking about none other than Brahmastra. Prabhas has dedicated five years of his life to Baahubali and reportedly, Alia will be dedicating ten years of her life to this film!

Speaking about it, Alia told Pinkvilla, "I can definitely do other films in between, but the fact that I'm getting to collaborate on such a big vision makes me happy and excited. I know, for a fact, that it will probably make a huge global impact if it's received and appreciated."

Speaking of Brahmastra, Alia said, "It's a vision of some other kind, but at the same time, it's rooted in the Indian sentiment. Brahmastra is the most powerful weapon that was used in every battle - the Ramayana and Mahabharata."

"In our film, there's a reference to the Indian mythology which is why we launched our first logo in the sky. There's a reason for it. The film is set in contemporary, modern times but the world is deeply a part of our mythology. You feel the magnitude and the amazingness of what's possible to get out of our own Indian roots and the universe. There's Amit ji's dialogue which says 'Jisme poore brahmand ki shakti bhari hui hai'."

She further added, "The simpler way to put it will be the guiding force behind Brahmastra is love. Love is an important part of the whole series and it makes this big world more beautiful."