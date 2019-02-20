Alia Bhatt On Mahesh Bhatt's Absence When She Was A Child: I Didn't Really Have Him; Didn't Miss Him
Alia Bhatt is in one happy space now. Be it her professional life or personal, she is doing well in both and we can't be more happy for her. If on one side, she's winning hearts with her acting chops and film choices, on the other side, her fans are totally rooting for her new relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. In her recent appearance at Komal Nahta's chat show Starry Night, Alia revealed when she was growing up, her dad Mahesh Bhatt was never there for her much!
Alia On Mahesh Bhatt
"For me, he was always like a celebrity who would walk in to the house. I didn't miss him as such because I did not really have him. But after a couple of years, he made sure he spent some time with us, played board games."
Alia On Bonding With Mahesh Bhatt
"The real friendship started when I entered the Bollywood industry and I understand how it must have been for him. It is such a consuming job."
Alia’s Mom Soni Razdan Talks About Working With Her Daughter
Alia & Soni Razdan worked together in Raazi, in which they played the role of mother-daughter duo. Speaking of her experience to work with her daughter, Soni Razdan said, "It will go down as one of my most cherished memories, it was a wonderful feeling to be at par on set and also play mother and daughter as well.
To add to it all it was shot in Kashmir, I was super grateful to have got this role."
Soni Spills More Beans About Alia
"Alia was a very obedient child, the only thing she was fussy about was what dress she wore. I would have to give her choices and she would pick her dress out knowing very well exactly what she wanted to wear," added Soni.