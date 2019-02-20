Alia Bhatt On Mahesh Bhatt's Absence When She Was A Child: I Didn't Really Have Him; Didn't Miss Him

Alia On Mahesh Bhatt

"For me, he was always like a celebrity who would walk in to the house. I didn't miss him as such because I did not really have him. But after a couple of years, he made sure he spent some time with us, played board games."

Alia On Bonding With Mahesh Bhatt

"The real friendship started when I entered the Bollywood industry and I understand how it must have been for him. It is such a consuming job."

Alia’s Mom Soni Razdan Talks About Working With Her Daughter

Alia & Soni Razdan worked together in Raazi, in which they played the role of mother-daughter duo. Speaking of her experience to work with her daughter, Soni Razdan said, "It will go down as one of my most cherished memories, it was a wonderful feeling to be at par on set and also play mother and daughter as well.

To add to it all it was shot in Kashmir, I was super grateful to have got this role."

Soni Spills More Beans About Alia

"Alia was a very obedient child, the only thing she was fussy about was what dress she wore. I would have to give her choices and she would pick her dress out knowing very well exactly what she wanted to wear," added Soni.