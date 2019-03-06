Alia Bhatt To Move Out Of Her House & Live With Ranbir Kapoor In Her New Apartment?

The New Property Is My Office Space, I Started My Own Production House, Says Alia Bhatt

"They got the report of me buying new property right. But unfortunately, they got all the other details wrong. Firstly the property is not away from my current home. It is an apartment in the same building where I live now. A place I've bought as my office space. Yes, I've started my own production house. I've named it Eternal Sunshine Productions."

Alia Bhatt Previously Opened Up About Her Wedding Plans

"I've not set any deadline, because it doesn't really matter. I may be like, 'Listen, I love you, so let's get married and live together but I will still work.' So, I may get married just to live with that person. It's also because I don't want to be in a live-in relationship. I don't want to live with someone until I get married. So, it (marriage) may happen for that reason," she told HT.

When Asked More About Her Production House 'Eternal Sunshine Productions'

"I am yet to formulate solid production plans. But we have a team working on it. I can tell you this. I'll produce the kind of films that I like watching," said Alia Bhatt.

On The Work Front

Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019.