IT'S OFFICIAL! Alia Bhatt To Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi; Release Date Out!

Since a long time, there were speculations about Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali teaming up for a film. Soon, the filmmaker announced 'Inshallah' with her and Salman Khan in leading roles and revealed that it would be an Eid 2020 release. Unfortunately, the film got shelved due to reasons best known to the makers. This led to various rumours about whether the actress and the director would collaborate for another project.

Well, the wait is finally over. It is now confirmed that Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali would be teaming up for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page to make the announcement and posted, "#Xclusiv: Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces his new film #GangubaiKathiawadi... Stars Alia Bhatt in title role... Also, release date finalized: 11 Sept 2020... Bhansali Productions collaborates with Jayantilal Gada's PEN India Ltd for this film."

#Xclusiv: Sanjay Leela Bhansali announces his new film #GangubaiKathiawadi... Stars Alia Bhatt in title role... Also, release date finalized: 11 Sept 2020... Bhansali Productions collaborates with Jayantilal Gada's PEN India Ltd for this film. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 16, 2019

For those who don't know, Gangubai Kathiawadi hailed from the underworld and was a brothel owner, who would peddle drugs and also give orders for murders.

Earlier after 'Inshallah' got shelved, Alia had told the reporters at an event, "I was very excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman as well, I believe sometimes certain things happen which are not in your control. They say if you want to make God laugh, tell them your plans. Plans never really go 'as per plan' but I can give it to you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon."

Alia isn't new to taking up challenging roles and it would be quite interesting to watch her in an intense avatar on the big screen.

Apart from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.

