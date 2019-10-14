    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Is Alia Bhatt Trying Too Hard To Be Like Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone? Trolls Think So!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Actress Alia Bhatt is yet again under the radar of trolls and this time she's being targeted owing to her appearance at the Jio MAMI 20th Mumbai Film Festival. The actress wore an off-shoulder leather top with ruffle detail and a pair of stone embellished black jeans. She finished her look with a classic black pumps but unfortunately, failed to woo fans. Many netizens felt that she's trying too hard to be like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone and attempting to copy their styles.

      Do You Feel So?

      Do You Feel So?

      Many fans commented on her look and advised to create her own style rather than follow Deepika and Priyanka. A user commented, "Trying so hard to copy pc." Deepika's fans, on the other side, also felt the same and left comments like "Don't try to copy Deepika." A user wrote, "She will never grow up by copying others. childly."

      Netizens Disapprove Alia's All-black Look

      Netizens Disapprove Alia's All-black Look

      @shilpa_shegde: "Her styling has gone down too much these days! She should style appropriate for her petite body and height!"

      @ayaan_mllah_7610: "Kids wear such frills and always Alia too much."

      @drnalinisharma89: "what a dress sense - looks ridiculous."

      While Some Slammed Alia, Some Mocked Her

      While Some Slammed Alia, Some Mocked Her

      @sanchi_gupta: "Sorry but I can't stop my laughter after watching her😂😂😂😂😂 looking funny."

      @bana.ghaleb: "Still looking like a 12 years old girl!"

      @narda_the_pluviophile: "Omg this is funny af! why she is making herself a joke all the time."

      What Are Your Thoughts On Alia's Outfit?

      What Are Your Thoughts On Alia's Outfit?

      Do you nod along with the netizens or feel they're just being unfair? Do tell us in the comment section below.

      On the work front, Alia will be seen next in Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Takht and RRR.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 13:12 [IST]
