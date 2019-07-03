Alia Bhatt Ups Her You Tube Game - To Release Her Own Music Video Soon?

Recently, Alia Bhatt launched her own You Tube channel especially for her fans worldwide. Apparently, the channel will give her fans a peek into the actress' personal and professional life. Speaking of her launching her own You Tube channel, Alia Bhatt had said, "What you will get to see on my channel is a lot of me just being totally unadulterated, what goes behind the scenes. More like in front of life - good, bad and funny days. Hectic, interesting and simple days."

Amitabh Bachchan Felt VERY BAD About Playing Aishwarya Rai's Uncle!

"As a person I have been super expressive. Somewhere I have become more little bit private after becoming an actor. If you like the idea, then you have to like share and subscribe to the channel and then we will see how it goes."

And now, we hear that Alia is all set to release her own music video soon, in which she might be heard crooning. That's right, the talented diva will be releasing her very own single.

A source close to Alia quoted as saying, "Alia likes to try new things, so having engaged on Instagram and Twitter, she wanted to try her hand at videos. She realised it's also an engaging way to reach out to fans and be more candid with them."

On the work front, she will be next seen in Brahmastra and Inshallah. Apart from these two projects, she will also be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.