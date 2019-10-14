    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
        Hilarious! Alia Bhatt Uses The ‘F’ Word At MAMI, Karan Johar Asks, ‘Is This How I Raised You?’

        Alia Bhatt got as candid as one can get at the Jio MAMI Film Festival, and ended up using the 'F' word during a panel discussion. Alia was enthusiastically praising Kareena Kapoor Khan, when the two were having a panel discussion with Karan Johar, and the 'F' word just slipped out of her mouth, making audience roar in laughter!

        Hilarious! Alia Uses The ‘F’ Word On MAMI Stage

        "She has genuinely been an inspiration to me. Earlier there was this thing that if an actress gets married, her career slows down a bit but she totally broke that for all of us," she said.

        Alia went on to talk about how Kareena is just getting hotter by the day, pulling of even her gym looks with sass and said, "Rocking that track pant with a pout, it's just f**king..!" Shocked by what she had just said, she stopped talking. Audience couldn't stop laughing at the hilarious situation.

        Meanwhile, Bebo went, "What just happened?" Karan, on the other hand, didn't hear what Alia said at first, but when he realized, he asked, "Is this how I raised you?", which left the audience in splits.

        Check out the video here -

        Sometimes we just dont know if we start swearing and use the F word but I guess it is common I do that myself and then feel guilty later that I may have offended the person I'm conversing with. I think it is cool to be yourself though in public places yes need to be careful. But speak your heart out. Kya Kare yaar ho jaata hain 😉 #aliabhatt #kareenakapoorkhan in conversation with #karanjohar @mumbaifilmfestival @viralbhayani

        MAMI, the Mumbai International Film Festival kickstarted yesterday, with many from the Hindi film industry in attendance. Alia, Kareena, and Karan's was one of the last panel discussions to happen yesterday. The three spoke about a variety of things, from gender pay parity in Bollywood, to Alia's relationship with Ranbir.

        Alia and Kareena will be co-starring in Karan Johar's much talked about period drama, Takht. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, and is scheduled for release in 2020.

        Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 20:49 [IST]
