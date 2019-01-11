Alia Bhatt & Varun Dhawan Grab Eyeballs At Airport! Leave For Next Schedule Of Kalank

Varun Snapped Leaving For Next Schedule Of Kalank

Varun Dhawan was snapped at the private airport in Mumbai, leaving for his next schedule of Kalank in Gwalior. Varun was last seen in the movie ‘Sui Dhaaga' alongside Anushka Sharma, and was highly praised for his performance in it. Varun and Alia, a much loved on-screen pair, will be seen together once more in Karan Johar's big production, Kalank.

Doesn't He Look Cool?

Varun looked absolutely snazzy in a blue t-shirt and denims. His brown leather jacket stole the show, making him look totally cool. Just a day before, Varun had been snapped with Alia and other popular young talent from Bollywood, heading to New Delhi to meet PM Modi. Varun was suited up for the occasion and he looked dapper.

Alia Joins Varun At The Airport

Alia Bhatt joined her co-star from Kalank at the airport today, as they headed to Gwalior to shoot for Kalank. All eyes are on Alia Bhatt who has raised the bar for herself and other actors in the film industry, dishing out one wonderful performance after another. Alia's next release Gully Boy's trailer just came out and it has got everyone super excited. We all can't wait to see her deliver yet another awesome performance!

Grabbing Eyeballs With Her Cute Sweatshirt

Known for her preference for comfy airport looks in the recent past, Alia upped the style quotient a little by going casual-cool today. Her grey sweatshirt with a big heart on it grabbed eyeballs at the airport. She put together her look with a pair of denims, white platform sneakers, and cool old-fashioned sunglasses. What do you think of her airport look?