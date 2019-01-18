Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal Snapped! The Raazi Co-Stars Reunite At Uri Special Screening

Alia & Vicky At Uri Screening

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal reunited at a special screening of Vicky's latest movie Uri. Vicky sported a casual look in a grey graphic t-shirt, ripped jeans, a mustard colored jacket and a hat. Alia looked elegant and pretty in a printed baby pink kurta set. The two were much loved as an on screen pair in Raazi. Alia's character fell in love with Vicky's character in Raazi, in spite of being married to him as an undercover spy. It all made for a heartbreaking on screen chemistry.

The Two Hug It Out

Vicky and Alia have been good friends since the time they worked together. They can be seen sharing a warm hug when Alia arrived at the screening. Last week, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan and others had a blast at an early screening of Uri.

Alia & Her Mum Soni Razdan Arrived Together

Alia Bhatt arrived with her mum Soni Razdan for the movie. Alia recently made an appeal on social media for the release of the film ‘No Fathers In Kashmir', which stars Soni Razdan. The film has been stuck at the Central Board of Films Certification For Months Now and has not been given the green signal. Alia tweeted, "Was soo looking forward to mom's @nofathers_movie #nofathersinkashmir!! @Soni_Razdan @ashvinkumar & team worked super hard for this honest teens love story in Kashmir. Really hope the CBFC would #lifttheban. It's a film about empathy & compassion..let's give love a chance!" (sic).

Vicky Kaushal Is Flying High

Vicky has been reveling in the success of one great movie after another. He was praised for his performance as an army officer in Uri. The movie has been doing exceedingly well at the box office. It is the first super hit of 2019, crossing Rs. 70 crores in its first week, and has outperformed films like Raazi, Stree, Badhaai Ho and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety from last year.