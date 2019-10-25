Alia-Ranbir, Kajol-Ajay, Shah Rukh Khan In Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali Party Guest List

If reports are to be believed, Bollywood megastar actor Amitabh Bachchan will host a Diwali party on Sunday. This will be the first Diwali party by the Bachchan family after two years. A guest list which has some biggest Bollywood celebrity names is making rounds on social media.

According to Filmfare, Amitabh's party is likely to be attended by Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Aanand Pandit, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and many others.

For the past two years, Amitabh and his family did not host the annual party. His daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father died in 2017, and his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda's father-in-law died in 2018, because of which parties were not hosted during those years.

After rumours surfaced about Amitabh's ill health, it was speculated that the superstar wouldn't host the party this year as well. However, the 77-year-old star is back on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' already, and seems to be in good health.

He also took to his blog on Thursday and shared that he has lost five kg since his hospitalisation, much to the satisfaction of his extended family. "Yes... back to the grind... front foot forward, head down, consuming all the days' work and ready in dress and briefing for the KBC 'Karmveer' and a new cluster for the week... So jogging on to the set and the cheer and applause from the most loving audience as ever and all else is forgotten," (sic) he wrote.

Last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Amitabh was lauded for his outstanding performance in the movie. It is being said that the actor will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, in which Aishwarya Rai has also confirmed her role. Based on a Tamil novel of the same name, the movie will be about the history of Chola Kingdom.

