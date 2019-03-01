Alok Nath To Play The Role Of A Judge In A Film On #MeToo Movement, Read Details Inside!

Last year, veteran actor Alok Nath who is known for his 'sanskari' on-screen image ran into a controversy during the #MeToo movement. Writer-producer Vinta Nanda levelled rape allegations charges against him and a few more female actors also opened up about facing sexual harassment by him. Alok Nath was later granted anticipatory after a court session.

Now in a interesting twist of fate, Alok Nath will be seen starring in a film on #MeToo movement. Yes, you heard that absolutely right! Want to know more details about it? Then scroll down to read.

Alok Nath To Star In A Film Titled Main Bhi According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Alok Nath will be seen essaying the role of a judge who takes a strong stand against sexual harassment in a film titled Main Bhi. Alok Nath Confirmed The News The actor confirmed the news to the tabloid and said, "I'm not doing any films at the moment. This was something I shot for a while ago." 'You Sound Sad That I'm Doing A Film' When prodded further, he lashed out, "Is there a problem? You sound sad that I'm doing a film. It's a puny role for poor producers, let it release." Alok Nath Will Be Seen Giving A Speech Condemning Child Molestation Khalid Siddiqui, who plays one of the leads along with Shawar Ali and Imran Khan in the film, revealed that Alok Nath will be seen playing a judge and will also give a speech condemning molestation at the end of the film.

Khalid further told Mirror, "The film deals with child molestation, a subject that hasn't been tapped on screen often, particularly with regards to boys. My character, along with the other, are affected by incidents that change our lives. We hope the film starts a debate on this subject."

The film shot in Bhopal stars Sonali Raut as the female lead.

